Letter: Vote for Westerfield

Jeff Westerfield will be open to the constituents of the 3rd Ward. He will work on things that need to be done for Rock Island. He has ideas for improving new home construction and initiatives to help local businesses. He also recognizes the need to improve our streets and our infrastructure.
Jeff has an extensive background in leadership and construction. He will be open to the 3rd Ward voters. Please elect Jeff Westerfield as your 3rd Ward alderman on April 6.
Galen Westerfield
Rock Island
(Editor's Note: The writer is a former 2nd Ward alderman in Rock Island and the father of the candidate.)