Letter: Vote for your values

If there’s one thing most Iowans agree on, it is that no one likes the profusion of political ads that crowd the airways before an election. The message is often bogus or tells a half-truth and sometimes they are horribly mean-spirited. These ads can make deciding who to vote for even more confusing and tend to obscure the bigger picture of what is important.

If you believe that billionaires should be made to pay their fair-share in taxes, if you believe that a woman should be allowed to choose to end her pregnancy in the early stages or when the mother’s life is threatened, if you believe people in this country should have access to affordable healthcare, if you believe that same-sex couples should be allowed to marry, if you believe there should be sensible gun safety laws in place, if you believe that policies to prevent global warming should be a priority… then your beliefs align with Democrats. They also align with most Americans and should vote for Democrats.

Deidre DeJear, Michael Franken, Christina Bohannan, and Democrats down the ballot share these values. Don’t be misled by a candidate’s ability to fill your TV with questionable messages. Give your vote to someone who will help create a world you want to live in, a world based on the values you share. Believe in a positive future for yourself and the people you love by voting Democrat.

Jane Cranston

North Liberty