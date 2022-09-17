Letter: Vote Franken and Bohannan

The Republican Party increasingly is endorsing grifting as a way of life for its leaders. Donald Trump spent his life and time in office turning every occasion into some money-making scheme and scam for himself. The Big Loser continues his grifting in defeat. The Lincoln Project is a group of conservative Republicans who continually point out the ignorance, crimes and illegal grifting of Donald Trump. They say his donors are scammed. Trump pardoned his good buddy Stephen Bannon for stealing millions from a fundraiser to help build the “Wall.” Bannon’s coconspirators have now confessed to the crime and Bannon is being prosecuted.

Any word from Sen. Grassley or Rep. Miller-Meeks about this pardon or grifting by Trump or any other of his major crimes? Their silence means it is time for a reckoning for the senator and representative. Vote them out in November and help return honesty to our government and public life.

The Democrats have provided two outstanding candidates to fill those positions, Admiral Michael Franken is a proven man of integrity with more than 30 years of military leadership. The Senate needs him. Christina Bohannan, a proven leader and legislator, will be a big step up as our Representative to the U.S. House. Early voting ballots request forms are available from the Auditors Office.

Don Moeller

Davenport