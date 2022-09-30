 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Franken, Bohannan

Letters logo

Tom Harkin fans, remember when we had a Democratic U.S. Senator? This is the year to reclaim that seat with our outstanding candidate.

Michael Franken grew up on an Iowa farm close to Sioux City, enlisted in the US Navy at 19, and rose to the rank of admiral. He will be the most senior military person ever elected to the Senate, and with current activity in the Pacific, Mike's naval experience could prove to be indispensable.

His leadership experience, integrity, respect for the law and respect for Iowa residents are all we could ask for. He supports codifying Roe v. Wade, restricting high-power firearms, and ending the filibuster, all with a top priority to stop the divisiveness in Washington, D.C., A debate is scheduled for October 6 on PBS at 7 p.m.

Christina Bohannan, a law professor at the University of Iowa and a state representative, is running in the 1st District for U.S. House.

People are also reading…

Priorities include protecting Social Security and Medicare, rebuilding small towns, and fighting for Americans' rights to make their own choices about their bodies, their families, and their health care.

Great to see an endorsement from former Republican U.S. Representative Jim Leach because the margin in the last election for the 1st District was only six votes. Every vote really does count. 

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Knights say thanks

Letter: Knights say thanks

On Aug. 11, 12 and 13, the Knights of Columbus of Holy Family was given permission to collect donations for the people with intellectual disab…

Letter: Grassley seems desperate

Letter: Grassley seems desperate

I wondered how long it would take for Sen. Grassley’s campaign to launch a personal attack on his political opponent. It is not surprising tha…

Letter: How to oppose train merger

Letter: How to oppose train merger

The proposed merger of the railroad companies that pass along our Mississippi River has the makings of an environmental disaster. The proposal…

Letter: Time to manage growth

Letter: Time to manage growth

We no longer elect people, we elect political parties that establish positions favored by party bosses. Those elected simply vote with their p…

Letter: Vote Thoms

Letter: Vote Thoms

Well, I saw another "Helpless Halpin" ad on TV, and, to tell the truth, I had to laugh. Except it really wasn't funny. Let's look at Mike Halp…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News