Letter: Vote Franken, Bohannan

Tom Harkin fans, remember when we had a Democratic U.S. Senator? This is the year to reclaim that seat with our outstanding candidate.

Michael Franken grew up on an Iowa farm close to Sioux City, enlisted in the US Navy at 19, and rose to the rank of admiral. He will be the most senior military person ever elected to the Senate, and with current activity in the Pacific, Mike's naval experience could prove to be indispensable.

His leadership experience, integrity, respect for the law and respect for Iowa residents are all we could ask for. He supports codifying Roe v. Wade, restricting high-power firearms, and ending the filibuster, all with a top priority to stop the divisiveness in Washington, D.C., A debate is scheduled for October 6 on PBS at 7 p.m.

Christina Bohannan, a law professor at the University of Iowa and a state representative, is running in the 1st District for U.S. House.

Priorities include protecting Social Security and Medicare, rebuilding small towns, and fighting for Americans' rights to make their own choices about their bodies, their families, and their health care.

Great to see an endorsement from former Republican U.S. Representative Jim Leach because the margin in the last election for the 1st District was only six votes. Every vote really does count.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove