Letter: Vote Franken

I have received two documents from Mike Franken, who is a Democratic candidate for senator facing Mr. Grassley, and I was very impressed by them. Here are the reasons why:

He did not ask for money. I have received many political documents and I believe his is the only one that did not. Many of these come by email, frequently disguised as requests for my opinion, yet not accepting said opinion if I de not send money, which, from lack thereof, I do very rarely.

Admiral Franken is a young man: only 65. (From my standpoint anyone under 70 is young). He stands for the right of all citizens to vote, a right that has been attacked by most Republican-run states, including Iowa. He wants to stop corporate PACS, dark money, gerrymandering, the “big lie,” corporate domination and the packing (by party rather than number) of the Supreme Court, for which Mr. Grassley is directly responsible. He strongly supports prioritizing the climate crisis. In contrast to Mr. Grassley, who has devoted his life to supporting his party (his party and himself), Mr. Franken has supported his country by serving in the navy for “almost four decades,” and in the governments of Mr. Obama and Mr. Kennedy.

Please join me in voting for this outstanding American. Remember, we get to vote for him twice: once in the primaries and again in the general election.

Donald Hawley

Eldridge

