 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Franken

Letters logo

Admiral Michael Franken has shown on the campaign trail that he has the leadership and the deep knowledge of the issues that face Iowans and Americans to be a great representative for Iowa.

Franken’s campaign has stressed the positive. His campaign is fueled by contributions from ordinary citizens like you and I. When he is elected that is who he will represent — you and I — not the corporations.

This is in direct opposition to his opponent, Chuck Grassley, who seems to have a “for sale” sign on his office door. This was really illustrated when Grassley voted against capping the cost of insulin to diabetics at $35 a month recently and then lied and said he did not.

In recent years Grassley has moved to the extreme right wing of his party. He has voted to send jobs overseas and voted against the CHIPs Act to bring critical chip manufacturing jobs back to the US.

People are also reading…

Grassley was also one of the architects of the federal courts' extreme swing to the right that resulted in the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Admiral Franken will work for all Iowans. Chuck Grassley is working for those who pay him. Join me in voting for Admiral Franken for all Iowans.

Dave Bradley

West Liberty

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Unfit for office

Letter: Unfit for office

Scott Webster, a Republican candidate for Iowa senate, said to my face he wanted to cut income taxes. When I asked how he would pay for police…

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

Letter: Let's rename River Drive

One of the very silly things Davenport did years ago was to name River Drive River Drive. The river referred to is one of the most famous bodi…

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

Letter: Miller-Meeks an oxymoron

An oxymoron is defined as a phrase or figure of speech with a combination of self-contradicting words. A few examples include some awfully goo…

Letter: Stop the stealing

Letter: Stop the stealing

Although most important political issues are complex, we often try to condense them into a simple three-or-four-word slogan that can be chante…

Letter: Elect Kay Pence

Letter: Elect Kay Pence

Representative Norlin Mommsen introduced a bill in the this year requiring video cameras in K-12 public school classroom in Iowa. The bill die…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News