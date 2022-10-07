Letter: Vote Franken

Admiral Michael Franken has shown on the campaign trail that he has the leadership and the deep knowledge of the issues that face Iowans and Americans to be a great representative for Iowa.

Franken’s campaign has stressed the positive. His campaign is fueled by contributions from ordinary citizens like you and I. When he is elected that is who he will represent — you and I — not the corporations.

This is in direct opposition to his opponent, Chuck Grassley, who seems to have a “for sale” sign on his office door. This was really illustrated when Grassley voted against capping the cost of insulin to diabetics at $35 a month recently and then lied and said he did not.

In recent years Grassley has moved to the extreme right wing of his party. He has voted to send jobs overseas and voted against the CHIPs Act to bring critical chip manufacturing jobs back to the US.

Grassley was also one of the architects of the federal courts' extreme swing to the right that resulted in the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Admiral Franken will work for all Iowans. Chuck Grassley is working for those who pay him. Join me in voting for Admiral Franken for all Iowans.

Dave Bradley

West Liberty