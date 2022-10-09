Letter: Vote Franken

According to Senator Grassley’s official government-funded website, he “has held at least one Q&A with constituents in each of Iowa’s 99 counties every year since coming to the Senate in 1981.” This is now called the “Full Grassley” and is featured prominently in current TV ads. However, a review of this year’s county meetings shows that few Iowans could participate in one of these highly touted events (https://www.grassley.senate.gov/about/events).

Senator Grassley’s website indicates that 51 of 99 Q&A sessions were hosted by private companies, most unannounced publicly and by invitation only. (Will company employees ask tough questions in the presence of their Grassley-supporting employer?) Eight sessions were held at high schools, audiences unlikely to seriously challenge the Senator. Another 18 sessions were held with groups like a Chamber of Commerce (4), Farm Bureau (3), health facility (4), and others (7) usually not open to the public.

Only 22 counties, mostly small and rural, with just 15% of Iowa’s population had a presumably public “town meeting.” Conversely, no public meetings were held in the 11 largest counties which are home to 1.74 million Iowans (55%), Polk, Linn, Scott, Johnson, Black Hawk, Woodbury, Dallas, Story, Dubuque, Pottawattamie, Warren. Is Senator Grassley really keeping in touch with his constituents? Or does he only meet with those most likely to agree with him?

Iowans deserve a senator who respects everyone, including those with differing ideas. Admiral Michael Franken will provide much-needed, fresh leadership. He will listen to, and fully represent all Iowans.

Thomas Cook

Iowa City