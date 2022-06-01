Letter: Vote Franken

In my years as a local Democratic Party activist I've not seen a candidate for office better suited to a position and to the times than Admiral Michael Franken. Franken seeks the Democratic Party nomination for Iowa U. S. Senator. I've heard him speak with commitment to the values Iowa Democrats share.

Raised in rural Northwest Iowa, Franken joined the United States Navy at age 22. He served our country in all corners of the globe in varied leadership posts for 36 years.

Now 64 and retired from the Navy he wishes to further serve through public office. The Navy has kept him fit as a fiddle and sharp as a tack. When in his presence one senses broad experience that is central to the wisdom required of a Senator.

If you have not met Michael Franken, try to do so. Imagine him on the floor of the Senate in Washington during a time of crisis. He is stalwart, yet patient and deliberate. His voice is resonant, firm and reassuring. He is thoughtful before he speaks. Franken's knowledge of history and events seems boundless. His demeanor is calming and can build bridges. Such are the qualities of an Admiral.

Franken's candidacy comes at a time when the nation and world beg for seasoned, wise leadership. Tragedies from Ukraine to Uvalde, Texas are top priorities for U.S. Senators as they work with their colleagues and the President to keep us safe. Franken can do this. He has earned this opportunity. He should have this opportunity. Vote Michael Franken for the leadership Iowa and America need.

David Helman

Salem, Iowa

