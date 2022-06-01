 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Franken

The Iowa primaries are on June 7, but early voting is happening now. In the Democratic Primary there are three candidates for the U.S. Senate; the candidate who wins this primary will go up against Chuck Grassley in the general election on November 8.

My vote is for Michael Franken, a native Iowan who served his country for almost four decades in the Navy, achieving the rank of three-star admiral. Now Mike wants to continue his service to this country by sending Grassley home and taking his place in the Senate.

Chuck Grassley has been in the Senate for 42 years, but what is he doing for Iowa now? Michael Franken has extensive experience in government working for Ted Kennedy and President Obama. He would be the highest ranking military officer ever to serve in the United States Senate.

It's time to elect a real leader, with fresh eyes and ideas, who will come into the Senate with experience in legislation, foreign affairs, defense budgets, and veteran's services. Michael Franken is that leader and would be a Senator to make Iowa proud. It is time to elect Admiral Michael Franken.

David Samuelson

Davenport

