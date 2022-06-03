Letter: Vote Franken

Iowa has a majority of voters who are unregistered/independent. We need someone who connects and resonates with a broad coalition of voters if we have any shot at a new senator. We need someone with clear experience, a fresh vision, and deep substance to save this sinking ship. Admiral Michael Franken checks every box while also towering above the other primary candidates. His grasp of issues is beyond impressive and I urge you all to meet him in person. He will be back in Davenport at an event starting at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 at the River Center, two days before election day. I've invited friends to attend past Franken events who were set on voting for other candidates and they too came away feeling that he is the only one who can truly retire Chuck. Franken just fundraised twice as much as Grassley and is beating the other primary candidates who take corporate PAC money. The excitement is palpable. He's meeting voters where they are at and listening to what their concerns are. He doesn't just talk the talk, he walks the walk. This isn't some vanity project or another "title" — Franken has a servant's heart and can make Iowans proud once again. Vote Franken on June 7.