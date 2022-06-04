 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Franken

I support Admiral Mike Franken in the Democratic Senatorial Primary on June 7. There are multiple reasons for this decision. His decades of service, culminating as a vice admiral, is one. This expertise will empower him to be an effective advocate for our Rock Island Arsenal. Another is his integrity, which is beyond reproach. A son of eight other siblings, hard work and thrift are in his DNA.

Admiral Franken has pledged to be an advocate for eastern Iowa. He is committed to leveraging the Mississippi River's economic engine to bolster commerce and create jobs. One may reasonably ask how a new senator could shepherd such significant legislation into law? The answer lies in part in his vast leadership experience. Additionally, Admiral Franken served as a senior military advisor to Congress. Therefore, he understands the legislative process and how the sausage gets made. He will also stand up for our Rock Island Arsenal and be a convincing voice to other senators on its invaluable role in our national defense.

We are blessed as Democrats to have two quality candidates on the ballot this year. I thank former Rep. Abby Finkenauer for her past service and look forward to casting a ballot for her in the future. However, for this election, Admiral Franken is the better choice. He offers an impressive blend of experience and ideas that will serve all Iowans well. So, please cast your vote Tuesday, June 7, for Admiral Mike Franken for U.S. Senate. Thank you.

Jeno Berta

Bettendorf

