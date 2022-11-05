Letter: Vote Ganzer for Dist. 35

I first met Jed Ganzer in the fall of 1998 at Davenport West High, when asked to supervise his practicum in teaching Special Education to complete his master’s degree from the University of Iowa. Jed pursued his desire to teach while balancing school, work and caring for his family. I was impressed by Jed’s abilities to develop rapport with his students and his effectiveness in discipline using rational thoughtfulness and a dash of humor.

Jed joined our faculty at West High, and I worked alongside him for the next decade. I recall many instances when discussing issues concerning the education field with him, of his ability to cut through the immediate emotions and to look at the big picture. Again, in a thoughtful and practical way.

Jed not only brings the experience of an educator, but also that of small business owner, having started and operated a roofing business for many years. Jed employed many of his education colleagues with seasonal employment, knowing the need of providing extra income for their families.

Jed knows firsthand the challenges facing working class Iowans! As people working hard to provide for their families, and as taxpayers.

The citizens of Iowa Senate District 35 have an opportunity to elect one of their best.

Vote Jed Ganzer on November 8.

Rich Toohill

Davenport