Letter: Vote GOP

We need a true senator who is not intimidated, a senator who our law enforcement can trust, and true patriots who will defend the Constitution. Put God back into schools. Let families have the say on their children's education. Let kids be kids. We do have one now, Sen. Neil Anderson. Neil is a family man, a Christian firefighter/paramedic and a true patriot.

We need Mike Thoms, who is currently mayor of the City of Rock Island for the past five and a half years. He's the definition of integrity. He's also an ethical transparent reliable man. He is a loyal family man, and former business owner of Thoms Proesler. Thoms is a true patriot who is always available to his constituents, his family and friends. He cares about what we care about. He strongly supports our law enforcement. He would never hurt them or cause fear or concern to the people of the state of Illinois. We need Mike Thoms as our next state senator for Illinois. Tuesday, Nov. 8 cast your vote for Mike Thoms. He is the real thing; he's the right choice to make Illinois better.