 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Vote Grassley out

Letters logo

Primary elections can be easy to overlook, but primaries determine who will be on the ballot in the general election in November. Disinterest by voters means the few will pick the November general election candidates whether you like it or not.

On June 7, Democratic voters who participate in the primary election will choose a candidate to depose Chuck Grassley. We lucky Iowans have the chance to advance Ret. Admiral Michael Franken to that challenge. Mike is the most qualified candidate in more than a generation, and he can win the general election. But he must win the primary first!

June 7. Put that date on your calendar and go to the polls for the primary. Primaries matter! The Secretary of State has deactivated thousands of voter registrations; you could be one of them without knowing, and that could prevent you from voting in the primary. Check your registration status, find your precinct/polling place, find how to vote absentee and more on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/index.html. You will make a difference!

People are also reading…

Jacqueline O'Donnell

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Grassley doesn't care

Letter: Grassley doesn't care

I called Chuck Grassley’s office this morning. I expressed my opinion that Chuck was happy about the draft decision on abortion. I expressed m…

Letter: Here we are

Letter: Here we are

Remember the good old days when all the press had to worry about was what Donald Trump may or may not have said in a phone call? No Russian in…

Letter: Questions on policing

Letter: Questions on policing

As calls to defund the police increased over the last two years, I asked myself if removing police presence from our communities brought secur…

Letter:

Letter:

If there was ever any doubt that the Dispatch-Argus has become nothing but another tool of the Democratic Party, all one need do is look at th…

Letter: Wowed by I-74 ped bridge

Letter: Wowed by I-74 ped bridge

I recently walked across the new I-74 pedestrian bridge. What a thrill, especially at the oculus where you can see the river right below you. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News