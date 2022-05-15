Letter: Vote Grassley out

Primary elections can be easy to overlook, but primaries determine who will be on the ballot in the general election in November. Disinterest by voters means the few will pick the November general election candidates whether you like it or not.

On June 7, Democratic voters who participate in the primary election will choose a candidate to depose Chuck Grassley. We lucky Iowans have the chance to advance Ret. Admiral Michael Franken to that challenge. Mike is the most qualified candidate in more than a generation, and he can win the general election. But he must win the primary first!

June 7. Put that date on your calendar and go to the polls for the primary. Primaries matter! The Secretary of State has deactivated thousands of voter registrations; you could be one of them without knowing, and that could prevent you from voting in the primary. Check your registration status, find your precinct/polling place, find how to vote absentee and more on the Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterinformation/index.html. You will make a difference!

Jacqueline O'Donnell

Davenport

