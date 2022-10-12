 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Halpin

Letters logo

We are in need of politicians who have a proven record of helping their constituents in their districts. Mike Halpin is one of those politicians. In December 2020 I was in need of help reaching IDES and understanding why they had sent me a request for repayment of my pandemic unemployment benefits. I was having a difficult time reaching the department to question them why. I then turned to Mike's office. With his direction and help, I was successfully able to reach and resolve the situation. Mike Halpin added my name to a list of other people who were also in my situation. He represented all of us at the state level. He did the job that he had been voted in to do and will continue to represent all of us in the Senate. Let's vote for Mike Halpin.

Sandra Tooley

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Don't smoke

Letter: Don't smoke

Let me be frank. I totally agree with Gary Francque’s letter regarding the cannabis dispensary in Moline. “Dope dealing” in Moline; it was cal…

Letter: The foggy middle

Letter: The foggy middle

I've been intrigued by the recent push saying, "life begins at fertilization" and the fertilized ovum is a "person."

Letter: Biden is doing a poor job

Letter: Biden is doing a poor job

Only the most radical left-wing Democrat would say that President Biden is doing a good job. Average Americans think just the opposite is true…

Letter: Turn off Fox

Letter: Turn off Fox

Recently I decided to watch FOX News for one week, to understand what their message was to the American people. After listening for several da…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News