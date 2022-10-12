Letter: Vote Halpin

We are in need of politicians who have a proven record of helping their constituents in their districts. Mike Halpin is one of those politicians. In December 2020 I was in need of help reaching IDES and understanding why they had sent me a request for repayment of my pandemic unemployment benefits. I was having a difficult time reaching the department to question them why. I then turned to Mike's office. With his direction and help, I was successfully able to reach and resolve the situation. Mike Halpin added my name to a list of other people who were also in my situation. He represented all of us at the state level. He did the job that he had been voted in to do and will continue to represent all of us in the Senate. Let's vote for Mike Halpin.