 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Vote hard

Letters logo

I've decided how to fix our country's problems. All that I really need to do is vote harder. I can't believe I've never thought of this before.

Our country's problems can be fixed with the snap of a finger by just pushing harder on the voting machine.

I can vote harder for some white (or orange) knight to come out of the sky and save everyone.

Or, I could just pray for our current leaders to step up their game and become morally decent human beings. (Not holding my breath)

Or, I could pray for the giant spaghetti monster to save the day. (BINGO)

"Momma said they'll be days like this... my, Momma said."

Tom Keith

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A tale of two commentaries

Letter: A tale of two commentaries

The April 28 Dispatch issue printed commentaries from Marc Thiessen and Scott Reeder. Thiessen claimed that the U.S. has been too slow to help…

Letter: Who pays for the pipeline?

Letter: Who pays for the pipeline?

The Iowa Legislature has failed to block the use of eminent domain for a $4.5 billion pipeline project to capture millions of tons of carbon d…

Letter: Questions on baptisms

Letter: Questions on baptisms

"Some baptisms are deemed invalid," said a headline from an article appearing a month or so ago in The Dispatch and Rock Island Argus.

Letter: Crypto is insane

Letter: Crypto is insane

I thought humans couldn’t do anything more counterproductive to mankind and/or harmful to our planet, then along came cryptocurrencies. Most r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News