Letter: Vote hard

I've decided how to fix our country's problems. All that I really need to do is vote harder. I can't believe I've never thought of this before.

Our country's problems can be fixed with the snap of a finger by just pushing harder on the voting machine.

I can vote harder for some white (or orange) knight to come out of the sky and save everyone.

Or, I could just pray for our current leaders to step up their game and become morally decent human beings. (Not holding my breath)

Or, I could pray for the giant spaghetti monster to save the day. (BINGO)

"Momma said they'll be days like this... my, Momma said."

Tom Keith

Moline

