Letter: Vote Hart

I have known Darren Hart for over 30 years. I hope you join me by voting for Darren for Rock Island County Sheriff. Darren is a person of extreme integrity with an outstanding work ethic. With nearly 3 decades of law enforcement experience in Rock Island County; Darren knows what it takes to protect our families and our communities. Still undecided? Just look at each candidate and compare their qualifications for this critically important position. Only Darren has supervised personnel, managed multi-million-dollar budgets, and overseen infrastructure projects to completion. I think all of you will soon come to agree, Darren is just what we need in our next sheriff, and he truly is the only qualified candidate running.