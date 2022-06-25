Letter: Vote Hart

We are writing on behalf of a friend and community advocate, Darren Hart, who is running for the Rock Island County sheriff position. Over the years, we have followed his career and learned quickly of his personal integrity and respect for law enforcement. That career has provided him assignments of increasing responsibility within the City of Rock Island and Rock Island County Sheriff’s office.

His platform and personal pledge are that of promise, integrity, trusted and proven leadership, experience, compassion, transparency and devotion to the community not to mention humility. With a record like his that exemplifies the fact that he’s a seasoned leader with broad experience in and around the City and County Sheriff’s office and will pledge to continue to dedicate his time and talent focusing on his strengths and what’s best for the position of the Rock Island County Sheriff, there’s no one better than Darren Hart to sit in that seat.

With that said, we are asking you to place your vote in the June 28 primary as Darren Hart for the Rock Island County Sheriff. We certainly are!

Kirk and LuAnn Haydon

Hampton

