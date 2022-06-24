 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Hart

I am the very proud wife of Darren Hart. Darren is a family man with great family values. I have watched him dedicate nearly his entire adult life to protecting families here in Rock Island County. He gives 100% in everything that he does, and truly cares about people and their needs. Darren is the only candidate with a resume that clearly shows his experience and the necessary qualifications needed to lead the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office come December 1, 2022. I hope you will join me and vote for Darren Hart for sheriff on the 28th!

Amy Hart

Hampton

