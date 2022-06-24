Letter: Vote Hart

I would like to endorse Captain Darren Hart for sheriff of Rock Island County. I have known Darren since he started at the Sheriffs Office. He has always proven to be trustworthy and a very steadfast individual. We need to keep moving in the right direction and Darren Hart is capable of achieving that for the Sheriffs Office and for the citizens of Rock Island County.
Make the right choice and vote for Darren Hart for sheriff. You won't be sorry you did!
Molly Forslund
Administrative Assistant
Rock Island County Sheriff's Office