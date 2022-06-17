 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Vote Hart

  • Updated
Letters Logo

I have known Darren Hart for over 30 years. He is my brother-in-law, so I know him both personally and professionally. I have had the privilege of watching Darren grow his career in law enforcement for the past two (almost three) decades. He has dedicated his life to his family and the people of our community. Darren is the most upstanding, focused, and considerate candidate with selfless dedication to the residents of Rock Island County. Darren will not disappoint the community as Rock Island County sheriff.

Please vote in the June 28 primary!

Vote Hart for sheriff!

Annette Wilson

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Who still likes Biden?

Letter: Who still likes Biden?

It is simply amazing that President Biden's approval rating is at 33% when it should be at about 14%, the illiteracy rate in this country. Who…

Letter: Stats lie

Letter: Stats lie

All statistics lie. The biggest lie is that we know the truth when we know the stat. But what do the numbers include, exclude? Who took the da…

Letter: Questions in the gun debate

Letter: Questions in the gun debate

1. What is an “assault weapon?” If I were to go after someone with a carving knife from my kitchen, wouldn't that be an “assault weapon?” Why …

Letter: Thanks for story

Letter: Thanks for story

Thank you to the Quad-City Times and Alma Gaul for the June 5 story "Boosting Biodiversity". Regina Haddock shows one person can make a differ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News