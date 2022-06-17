Letter: Vote Hart

I have known Darren Hart for over 30 years. He is my brother-in-law, so I know him both personally and professionally. I have had the privilege of watching Darren grow his career in law enforcement for the past two (almost three) decades. He has dedicated his life to his family and the people of our community. Darren is the most upstanding, focused, and considerate candidate with selfless dedication to the residents of Rock Island County. Darren will not disappoint the community as Rock Island County sheriff.