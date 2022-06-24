 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Helmick

Vote for Charlie Helmick, U.S. Congress, Illinois 17th District, to Take Back America! Being a Marine veteran, a former policeman and working with Homeland Security, like on the battlefield, he will fight for your freedoms, and your families.  He's a Trump supporter who believes America deserves to have safer communities, a strong national defense and protecting pro-2nd Amendment rights.

Charlie is a husband, father, and grandfather born and raised in Rock Island county who is pro-life, pro-family a conservative Republican. He is a retired Fed-Ex man and local businessman. He understands your frustration of high inflated prices for the basics -- food, shelter, clothing and gasoline. He seeks to make a difference with common-sense spending to promote good jobs and industry for the 17th District. He wants to set-up health programs to protect our seniors and veterans with better healthcare, and reduce medication costs.

I stand next to him because Charlie Helmick is not like other politicians; Americanism is his credo to make American First again. Will you join me and vote on June 28th Helmick for Congress to make America Great again!

Jaclyn Dooley

Moline

