Letter: Vote Hubbard

Republican establishment in Illinois is comprised of country club RINOs that are hell bent on running silly attorneys whose views are often liberal. Many of these candidates are vain and insincere and they simply do not connect with working-class voters, real conservatives, or the minority community. The establishment cannot stand the fact that Illinoisans are supporting grassroots conservative candidates like Peggy Hubbard who will represent the people of Illinois. Peggy has broad support among voters from all walks of life. Peggy Hubbard is the only real conservative that can and, God willing, will beat Tami Duckworth! Peggy is honest, understanding, brave, bold, and an action oriented Republican dynamo; Peggy supports the America First Agenda, life, liberty, the rule of law, and economic opportunity for all. The sum of Peggy’s Navy, police, and government experience combined with her passion to serve the people of Illinois makes Peggy the most viable candidate for the United States Senate. Peggy is a strong and decisive leader who will bring us together and help restore a bright future for America and Illinois.