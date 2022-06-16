Letter: Vote Johnson

As a senior citizen in Rock Island County, I am happy to be able to vote for Gregg Johnson for my state representative. Gregg has always served the community and his commitment to seniors is second to none. While his opponent, Jeff Deppe, voted to sell Hope Creek for pennies on the dollar, Gregg was fighting tirelessly to save this important county-owned entity. Unfortunately, the sale proceeded, which simultaneously leveled the union members who worked there, as well as pulled the rug from underneath some of our most vulnerable citizens. That was a sad day for our community and we lost such a precious resource. Please join me in voting for a candidate who would have never made such a disastrous decision for our seniors. Vote Gregg Johnson on June 28.