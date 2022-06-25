Letter: Vote Johnson

I will be supporting Gregg Johnson to be my representative for the 72nd District. I have known Gregg for many years and he is a passionate leader on local issues. He is not afraid to call out bad policies and anti-labor politicians. Gregg is not a Democratic insider but has worked closely with the local Democratic Party to grow our base realizing we need to look to the future of our party. Gregg is a true blue Democratic union man and I trust that he will represent everyone in the 72nd District proudly. Please join me in casting your vote for Gregg Johnson!