Letter: Vote Johnson

As a parent and grandparent in the East Moline School District, I am thankful for the work Gregg Johnson has done for our district. Over the past several years he has helped elect new school board members and partnered with others to bring programs that are beneficial to the children in the district. The Parent Mentor Program in particular has been a huge boost to our school system. It was implemented this past year and helps create a pathway for future success and assists the teachers and students in the classroom. It creates an environment where diversity of the district becomes one of its strengths. Gregg is the only parent in this race and he is the right person to replace Mike Halpin as the representative for the 72nd District. Please vote for Gregg Johnson on or before June 28th. A vote for Gregg is a vote for our future.

Brad Beeding

East Moline

