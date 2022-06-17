Letter: Vote Johnson

I will be casting my vote on June 28 for Gregg Johnson for my state representative. Gregg believes wholeheartedly in the 72nd district and understands the challenges it faces. His insight into the mental health crisis in our area, as well as the country, resonated with me. Gregg was a 25-plus-year employee of the Illinois Department of Corrections. I heard him speak of how when mental health facilities around Illinois were closed, the rate of incarceration rose. We need more mental health funding and resources in our community, as well as our state. Our community is struggling with a mental health crisis, the opioid crisis, as well as HIV transmission and a need for healthcare for our LQBTQ community. We need funding that prioritizes mental health services for our most vulnerable citizens. A famous quote by Gandhi states, "The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members”. We have to do better in how we treat our neighbors, friends and family in need and I believe in having someone represent me in Springfield who understands this. Please join me in voting for Gregg Johnson on June 28.