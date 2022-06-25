Letter: Vote Johnson

As a voter of the 72nd District and a young person concerned about environmental issues, I have been disappointed by all the mailers I have received from Democratic candidate Jeff Deppe. At a time when Rock Island County has stopped its recycling program, this seems irresponsible. The mailers were of low voter value and the messaging could have been accomplished with less waste of precious resources. How much of that paper is going directly into landfills? I would guess the majority of it. I will be casting my vote for man who is a parent and has his vision on the future of our planet. Please join me in voting for Gregg Johnson on June 28. A real Democratic progressive who will put our community first.