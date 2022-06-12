Letter: Vote Johnson

As a newly registered voter who lives in Rock Island, I will happily be voting for Gregg Johnson for my 72nd District State Representative. As a fellow AFSCME member, I know he will represent me and all of my neighbors well in Springfield. I first met Gregg last year when he knocked on my door and told me about the proposal to sell the water system in Rock Island. He spoke of all the horrible things that could happen if the water plant were to be privatized. Water is becoming a scarce resource in our world. I was surprised that Rock Island was considering that. I wouldn't have known that if Gregg hadn't knocked on my door. I was even more surprised when I learned that Gregg didn't even live in Rock Island! He was just a concerned citizen in Rock Island County who was worried about what costly water bills and poor customer service could do to the citizens in Rock Island. In the end, his efforts paid off and the water system was saved. I give thanks to Gregg for that and will support him, like he supports our community, with my vote. Thanks, Gregg!!