 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Vote Johnson

Letters logo

As a newly registered voter who lives in Rock Island, I will happily be voting for Gregg Johnson for my 72nd District State Representative. As a fellow AFSCME member, I know he will represent me and all of my neighbors well in Springfield. I first met Gregg last year when he knocked on my door and told me about the proposal to sell the water system in Rock Island. He spoke of all the horrible things that could happen if the water plant were to be privatized. Water is becoming a scarce resource in our world. I was surprised that Rock Island was considering that. I wouldn't have known that if Gregg hadn't knocked on my door. I was even more surprised when I learned that Gregg didn't even live in Rock Island! He was just a concerned citizen in Rock Island County who was worried about what costly water bills and poor customer service could do to the citizens in Rock Island. In the end, his efforts paid off and the water system was saved. I give thanks to Gregg for that and will support him, like he supports our community, with my vote. Thanks, Gregg!!

Brock Gustafson

People are also reading…

Rock Island

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gas prices today

Letter: Gas prices today

In 1977 a sign on a building I read "The gas war is over, gas won." That was the year gas went over $1 per gallon at the pump. Since that time…

Letter: Stop the blame game

Letter: Stop the blame game

On May 22, the Times published an op-ed by Don Tracy, chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, titled “Biden’s Trip Highlights Deep Problems…

Letter: Is anywhere safe?

Letter: Is anywhere safe?

Tonight (June 2) I read report after report of a shooting in a church parking lot in Ames. Two stories had the same last sentence: "Police say…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News