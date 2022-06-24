Letter: Vote Johnson

As the President of AFSCME Subchapter 74, I have had a front-row seat to the evolution of Gregg Johnson. I met Gregg when he came to work at the East Moline Correctional Center at nineteen. I watched this young man grow from a great co-worker to a local labor leader and activist, as well as a husband and father. Gregg’s impact on the labor community in the Quad Cities is second to none. I recently learned the driving force behind much of Gregg’s activism can be traced back to the death of his mother at the age of eight. His mother died because she had no access to a safe and legal abortion in 1972. Gregg has channeled his pain into making sure nobody is left behind if he can help it. Whether it’s attending pickets, city council meetings or working with the school to implement programs for our children, you will find him front and center. Vote Gregg Johnson for State Representative for the 72nd District because no candidate will work harder for you and your family.