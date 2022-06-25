 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Johnson

As a mother, there is only one candidate I will vote for to be my state representative. My grandmother died in 1972 because she had no legal access to abortion. My mother’s life was devastated at eleven years old by her death and, as a result, was separated from her younger brother and sister. Their lives were thrown upside down in ways they had no control over. Their mother suffered from preeclampsia during pregnancies. Her fourth pregnancy proved complicated and, with no access to safe and legal abortion, her death was predetermined. My mother relayed the story of July 4, 1972, when her mom took her three small children to watch fireworks and eat ice cream realizing this may be some of her last moments with them. I can only imagine the heartache she must have felt. My grandmother, and her unborn child, died nine days after that July day. My mother and her siblings grew up without their mother and me without my grandmother. I, too, suffered from preeclampsia during my pregnancies. I was able to get the healthcare necessary to deliver two healthy daughters. I need to know my daughters will be able to make their own healthcare decisions. I know my uncle, Gregg Johnson, will always advocate for a woman’s right to choose. He is my grandmother’s only son. Our family never wants what happened to our family to happen to another family. Please join me on June 28th and vote Gregg Johnson for state representative.

Jessica Binns

Moline

