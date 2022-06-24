Letter: Vote Johnson

The future. What else need be said for why someone should consider running for political office in these contentious partisan times? I’m running because I want to build a bridge for future generations to fix the divides, the differences, and create a world where no one is treated as less than, where labor continues to build the middle class, and where our kids can go to school and be safe. We can’t run from our responsibility to create this world. We need to focus on infrastructure, mental health, education, leaving no one behind, and so many other issues. This obligation wakes me up in the morning ready to go and lays me down to bed each night prepared to go back to work. I am humbly asking Democratic supporters for your vote in the June 28 primary. I am asking to keep working for you and with you.