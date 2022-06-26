 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Johnson

Letters logo

As a young mother living in the 72nd District, I will be proud to cast my vote on June 28 for Gregg Johnson. I can’t imagine a better successor to Mike Halpin than Gregg. Gregg is a parent, like me, and understands the challenges of parenting in 2022. Gregg has the teacher’s union (IEA) endorsement, which is an amazing stamp of approval for a candidate and means so much to me. There is no candidate who brings more to the table than Gregg. He is a union candidate, husband, father, and grandfather. He will represent everyone in our district with the same passion he has given to all of the local causes he has championed. A vote for him is a vote for our children’s future and the future of the 72nd District.

Samantha Raditz

Silvis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Marx missed the mark

Letter: Marx missed the mark

According to columnist John Marx, "No one cares who plays on the LIV Golf Tour. Seriously, our president has allowed inflation to reach a 40-y…

Letter: Trump's face

Letter: Trump's face

"Politics is the Art of the Possible, the Attainable - the Art of the Next Best" ...Otto von Bismarck

Letter: The energy crisis

Letter: The energy crisis

For those too young to remember the 1970s, our nation went through what was called an “energy crisis." It hit particularly hard in 1973-74 and…

Letter: Vote Normoyle and Deppe

Letter: Vote Normoyle and Deppe

Good news rarely garners headlines. That’s a shame, because otherwise you might have learned that Rock Island County has returned to fiscal st…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News