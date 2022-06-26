Letter: Vote Johnson

As a young mother living in the 72nd District, I will be proud to cast my vote on June 28 for Gregg Johnson. I can’t imagine a better successor to Mike Halpin than Gregg. Gregg is a parent, like me, and understands the challenges of parenting in 2022. Gregg has the teacher’s union (IEA) endorsement, which is an amazing stamp of approval for a candidate and means so much to me. There is no candidate who brings more to the table than Gregg. He is a union candidate, husband, father, and grandfather. He will represent everyone in our district with the same passion he has given to all of the local causes he has championed. A vote for him is a vote for our children’s future and the future of the 72nd District.