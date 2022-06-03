 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Johnson

As a union member and taxpayer of Rock Island County I am thrilled to cast my vote for Gregg Johnson for Illinois State Representative for the 72nd District. I have known Gregg for over 20 years. In that time I have seen him stand up for so many in our community. I have watched him tirelessly work to help elect labor-friendly candidates. He helped spearhead the canvassing efforts in Moline last year that turned the entire city council. Last year, when Rock Island was faced with the privatization of its water system he went door to door to explain to residents how harmful that would be. He was shoulder to shoulder with AFSCME members at the Rock Island City Council meetings as the issue was discussed and was there to make public statements about the harm it would do to our community. We can always count on him to do what is best for all of us. Please join me in casting your vote for Gregg Johnson.

Roxanne Schmitt

Rock Island

