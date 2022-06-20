Letter: Vote Johnson

As a proud young AFSCME union member and citizen of Rock Island County, I have been so lucky to have a leader like Gregg Johnson to look up too. After meeting Gregg, I learned that he really cares for the people and will work hard for the 72nd District. Gregg is a hardworking candidate and someone who will work hard for the future generations of the 72nd District. I will be voting for Gregg because he cares about our future generations and he is the only family candidate. Gregg will make a difference and that is why I’m voting for him to represent the 72nd District in Springfield! Please join me in voting for Gregg on June 28.