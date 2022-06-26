Letter: Vote Johnson

Gregg Johnson spends his evenings and weekends knocking on doors and attending community events to meet with- and truly listen to the people he will be representing in Springfield. I’m not sure how our other candidates are spending their time, but I have not seen them at my door or present in the community. I am wary of candidates who secure “big name” endorsements (from people who don’t even live in our community) and send daily mailers to tell me about it. Sending mailers takes money, not effort. I also consistently see Gregg standing on the street corners with our local union members, supporting our community and workers' rights, even when the cameras aren’t rolling. I cannot say the same for our other “pro-union” candidates. Actions speak louder than words. Whose actions can you count on going forward? Join me in voting for Gregg Johnson for our State Representative.