 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Letter: Vote Johnson

Letters Logo

I’m envious of the voters of Illinois’s 72nd State Representative District. It’s rare to have a candidate as amazing as Gregg Johnson, a true labor leader who values the hard-working people in Illinois. He is the only candidate in this race that is a husband, father and grandfather. He has earned the endorsements of Equality Illinois, Personal PAC, Citizen Action Illinois, Illinois Education Association, AFSCME and Stand for Children. A vote for him is a vote to bring jobs to your community, to protect a woman’s right to choose, to strengthen our public schools, to support our teachers, and to the protect LGBTQ community. He’s a true union man who will bring his Quad City values to Springfield. He also happens to be an awesome older brother. Please vote for him on June 28th. You won’t regret it!

Tracy Jones

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gas prices today

Letter: Gas prices today

In 1977 a sign on a building I read "The gas war is over, gas won." That was the year gas went over $1 per gallon at the pump. Since that time…

Letter: Stop the blame game

Letter: Stop the blame game

On May 22, the Times published an op-ed by Don Tracy, chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, titled “Biden’s Trip Highlights Deep Problems…

Letter: Is anywhere safe?

Letter: Is anywhere safe?

Tonight (June 2) I read report after report of a shooting in a church parking lot in Ames. Two stories had the same last sentence: "Police say…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News