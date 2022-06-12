Letter: Vote Johnson

I’m envious of the voters of Illinois’s 72nd State Representative District. It’s rare to have a candidate as amazing as Gregg Johnson, a true labor leader who values the hard-working people in Illinois. He is the only candidate in this race that is a husband, father and grandfather. He has earned the endorsements of Equality Illinois, Personal PAC, Citizen Action Illinois, Illinois Education Association, AFSCME and Stand for Children. A vote for him is a vote to bring jobs to your community, to protect a woman’s right to choose, to strengthen our public schools, to support our teachers, and to the protect LGBTQ community. He’s a true union man who will bring his Quad City values to Springfield. He also happens to be an awesome older brother. Please vote for him on June 28th. You won’t regret it!