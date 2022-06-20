Letter: Vote Johnson

Out of the three Democrats running for Illinois State Representative, there are two good candidates, but only one great candidate — Gregg Johnson. Join me in supporting someone that puts our community first! Vote for the loving father who has a real record fighting to improve our schools, and who our educators have endorsed to fight for them. Go to the polls for this candidate that has walked through your community to meet with you, face-to-face, and has the worn-out shoes to show for it. Join me in supporting Gregg Johnson for our state representative!