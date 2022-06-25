Letter: Vote Johnson

We are less than a week before the Illinois primary election. I have openly endorsed Gregg Johnson for state representative of the 72nd District and continue to do so.

Gregg Johnson is that guy … he has a track record. This man is union-friendly and has been for many years. He has a strong handle on what is and isn’t working for the 72nd District and Illinois as a whole. He has allegiance to no one. Gregg has worked tirelessly for school board, city and township candidates. He does this because he cares about our community. It’s time to return the favor. Please vote for Gregg Johnson as our next state representative of the 72nd District.