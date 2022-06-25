Letter: Vote Johnson

This primary season, I cast my vote for Gregg Johnson for the 72nd District. As a local community activist, he has been on the right side of issues. Last April, a new Moline city council and mayor were elected; beating out all incumbents. Gregg and his activist group worked tirelessly to elect Sangeetha Rayapati. and the Council. It was an effort that had started many months before the election. Many weekends were spent door-knocking. This was during the heart of the pandemic adding stress. Election night was a true celebration. (Also while Gregg was working for Sangeetha; Jeff Deppe was supporting Stephanie Acri, going so far as to cut a video of endorsement. It was very disappointing that a self-proclaimed “union leader” would endorse an anti-labor candidate.) Many activists would have rested at that point, but not Gregg and his friends. They moved on to the important issue that was happening in Rock Island, with the possible privatization of the water. They spent weekends going door to door handing out informational sheets. They held rallies prior to City Council meetings and Gregg spoke at public comments. In the end, their efforts paid off, and the City Council decided not to pursue the sale. I want someone representing me in Springfield who will advocate for me. Gregg has shown that he is that person. Please join me in casting your vote for Gregg Johnson.