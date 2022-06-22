 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Johnson

As a young woman living in the 72nd District, I have many issues that are important to me. I believe in worker’s rights, LGBTQ equality and so many other important issues. One of my top issues is in peril currently: the right for women to have control of their own bodies. With the pending overturning of Roe V Wade, I am fearful of what options women will have for their healthcare needs. I will be voting for Gregg Johnson to be my representative. Gregg’s mother died in July 1972, six months prior to Roe v. Wade. She died after she was denied access to a safe and legal abortion. She left behind three small children who were devastated by this loss. No woman or mother should be afraid of not be able to make her own choices for herself and her family. If Gregg’s mother had the access she so desperately needed, she may be alive right now. Imagine if that were your mother, sister or daughter. We can’t let that happen to another family. I urge you in joining me and casting your vote for Gregg Johnson. Our daughters are depending on us.

Megan DeArmond

Moline

