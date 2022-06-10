Letter: Vote Johnson

Gregg is a family man who is interested in improving the world for his daughter, and the generations to come. He is not in this to gain notoriety, money or any other selfish reason. He is an honest, forthright and good person. I have known him personally for many years, and find him respectful of others, and willing to work hard for what he believes in…which is improving the communities we live in, making the playing field fairer for all, and justice and equality for all.