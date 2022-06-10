Letter: Vote Johnson

This letter is in support of Gregg Johnson, candidate for Illinois House of Representatives, 72nd District.
Gregg is a family man who is interested in improving the world for his daughter, and the generations to come. He is not in this to gain notoriety, money or any other selfish reason. He is an honest, forthright and good person. I have known him personally for many years, and find him respectful of others, and willing to work hard for what he believes in…which is improving the communities we live in, making the playing field fairer for all, and justice and equality for all.
Gregg’s honesty and ability to talk to and work with others and willingness to fight for what is right is just what we need for Illinois. His belief in Unions and their ability to help improve lives is another positive. I am voting for Gregg in the hopes that we can improve Illinois with the right people representing us.
Kathleen A. Rogers
Rock Island