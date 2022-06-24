Letter: Vote Johnson

After his narrow defeat in November of 2018 for the 36th State Senate District, Gregg Johnson worked even harder to build a better world for all of us. First, he helped recruit new City Council members and School Board members in the City of East Moline. After the successful election of 4th Ward Alderwoman Jayne O'Brien and the election of two new East Moline School Board members, myself (his mother-in-law, of all people) and Amy Beeding, we were able to bring in “Strong Readers make Stronger Leaders Program” at Hillcrest Elementary, and this past year a very successful parent mentor program that has been a hugely positive program that not only embraces our diversity but creates a path for future educators. Gregg is constantly working to elect people that serve the community and our citizens at the highest level. He calls it government with a conscience, and his work last year in the Moline municipality is becoming a shining example. It has been an absolute honor to represent the families in East Moline and do such meaningful work. Gregg has put countless others in the same position over the past 10 years and it's time to send him to Springfield to bring that needed leadership to our entire area. Please vote for Gregg Johnson for the 72nd District and allow his work to continue.