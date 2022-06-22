Letter: Vote Johnson

Gregg Johnson has spent the last 15 years working to build a better Quad-Cities. He has spent countless hours, days, and weekends working to recruit and elect candidates at every level of government to make things better for all of us. I can’t tell you how many special moments he has missed in order to make everyone’s life better. When he’s not knocking doors, he’s on picket lines, and when not there, he is working to bring programs into our schools or dozens of other causes. He is tireless, and I won’t deny the personal cost. But he quite simply has more work to do. He is driven to make all of our lives better and sometimes the cost seems greater. But it’s not; some people just have to do what they do best. What he does best is serve our community. Please allow him to continue his journey by voting for my husband, Gregg Johnson for State Representative of the 72nd District.