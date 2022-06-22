 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Johnson

Letters logo

Gregg Johnson has spent the last 15 years working to build a better Quad-Cities. He has spent countless hours, days, and weekends working to recruit and elect candidates at every level of government to make things better for all of us. I can’t tell you how many special moments he has missed in order to make everyone’s life better. When he’s not knocking doors, he’s on picket lines, and when not there, he is working to bring programs into our schools or dozens of other causes. He is tireless, and I won’t deny the personal cost. But he quite simply has more work to do. He is driven to make all of our lives better and sometimes the cost seems greater. But it’s not; some people just have to do what they do best. What he does best is serve our community. Please allow him to continue his journey by voting for my husband, Gregg Johnson for State Representative of the 72nd District.

Celia Johnson

East Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Taught to kill

Letter: Taught to kill

I've read the reports. Watched in horror as a young man entered a school, using an AR-15 rifle, designed for use in war, and began shooting! A…

Letter: Trump's face

Letter: Trump's face

"Politics is the Art of the Possible, the Attainable - the Art of the Next Best" ...Otto von Bismarck

Letter: Thanks, Times

Letter: Thanks, Times

I would like everybody to know that the Quad-City Times is the best newspaper in our area! Not only are the stories well written, but everyone…

Letter: Marx missed the mark

Letter: Marx missed the mark

According to columnist John Marx, "No one cares who plays on the LIV Golf Tour. Seriously, our president has allowed inflation to reach a 40-y…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News