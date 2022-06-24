 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Johnson

Gregg Johnson is running to be our state representative in the 72nd District because he cares about creating a better tomorrow for all of us.

When he isn't on the campaign trail or growing the Democratic party, he's spending time with his family and friends! Gregg Johnson will be a great state representative for the 72nd District because he respects women's reproductive rights, he will fight to bring clean energy to the Quad-Cities, and Gregg cares about mental health and affordable healthcare. He will listen to his constituents, and he will work hard to find solutions to our problems. Gregg wants to make a positive difference for present and future generations, and that is why I support him. Please vote for Gregg Johnson on or before June 28.

Renee Applebey

Rock Island

