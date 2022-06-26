Letter: Vote Johnson

I will proudly cast my vote on June 28 for Gregg Johnson. Gregg is an honest, true blue democrat and puts our community first. Gregg is a true Lane Evans type of guy. He is true to his values and words and works tirelessly for our district already. Whether it’s standing up for labor at a picket, canvassing to get worker-friendly candidates elected or going door to door to try to save the water system in Rock Island, his commitment to our 72nd District is unbreakable. Our local Democratic Party deserves better than party insiders who want to purchase seats. We are the decision-makers and we get to decide with our votes. Money talks but votes shout. Please join me in showing our children that voting does matter. Together we can make the difference we so desperately need. Vote Gregg Johnson for 72nd State Representative.