 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Johnson

Letters logo

I will proudly cast my vote on June 28 for Gregg Johnson. Gregg is an honest, true blue democrat and puts our community first. Gregg is a true Lane Evans type of guy. He is true to his values and words and works tirelessly for our district already. Whether it’s standing up for labor at a picket, canvassing to get worker-friendly candidates elected or going door to door to try to save the water system in Rock Island, his commitment to our 72nd District is unbreakable. Our local Democratic Party deserves better than party insiders who want to purchase seats. We are the decision-makers and we get to decide with our votes. Money talks but votes shout. Please join me in showing our children that voting does matter. Together we can make the difference we so desperately need. Vote Gregg Johnson for 72nd State Representative.

Christine Patton

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Marx missed the mark

Letter: Marx missed the mark

According to columnist John Marx, "No one cares who plays on the LIV Golf Tour. Seriously, our president has allowed inflation to reach a 40-y…

Letter: Trump's face

Letter: Trump's face

"Politics is the Art of the Possible, the Attainable - the Art of the Next Best" ...Otto von Bismarck

Letter: The energy crisis

Letter: The energy crisis

For those too young to remember the 1970s, our nation went through what was called an “energy crisis." It hit particularly hard in 1973-74 and…

Letter: Vote Normoyle and Deppe

Letter: Vote Normoyle and Deppe

Good news rarely garners headlines. That’s a shame, because otherwise you might have learned that Rock Island County has returned to fiscal st…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News