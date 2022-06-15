 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Johnson

I am voting for Gregg Johnson on June 28 to be my representative in Springfield. As a union leader, labor advocate and local activist, I know he will work hard for all of us in the 72nd District. Gregg is as comfortable standing shoulder to shoulder with union members at a picket as he is attending a legislative forum. If you haven't had the pleasure of having a conversation with Gregg, do yourself a favor and reach out to him. He is always willing to speak to anyone and will help you if you have an issue he is able to assist you with. He also stands up for causes he believes in. Last year when the Rock Island City water department was moving towards privatization, Gregg and a local group of activists he works with went door to door to stop it. They held rallies outside of city hall meetings and Gregg even made a public statement at the meeting on at least one occasion. Gregg lives in East Moline but was born and raised in Rock Island until age ten. Rock Island holds a special place in his heart as does all of our Quad Cities area. He went to work last year in Moline to help turn the City Council to a more worker-friendly council. He worked tirelessly to get the new mayor and City Council elected. Gregg will see an injustice and do what is right. That's the kind of person I want representing me.

James Schmitt, Jr.

Rock Island

