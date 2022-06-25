Letter: Vote Johnson

As President of AFSCME Local 1132 (City of Moline employees), I wanted to weigh in on the race for the 72nd District. A few years ago morale was low among our workforce and the future for the city seemed bleak. Fourteen months later, Moline citizens and employees are in a much better place. We are once again working as a unified team for the citizens of Moline and we are reaping the benefits of a brand new Administration. It was a team effort by a group of local activists, including Gregg Johnson that made this possible. Of course, the great slate of candidates helped us achieve our goal. Since that April 2021 election, Gregg has continued to build the Rock Island Democratic Party locally. He has recruited several new precinct committee people (myself included). Gregg is committed to building a better local party for organized labor and through that, help rebuild the middle class. Gregg is a leader and we truly need a leader right now in Springfield who will advocate strongly for the 72nd District. I urge my friends and family who live in the 72nd District to cast your vote for the June 28th primary for Gregg Johnson.