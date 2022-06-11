 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Johnson

On June 28th I will be casting my vote for Gregg Johnson. As the mother of two school-aged children it is important to me that I have a state representative who also is a parent and knows the daily struggles. I have heard Gregg speak of the issues that Covid has created for our children. He had to homeschool during the school lockdowns and knows how difficult it was to juggle that important responsibility while also working. Additionally, I heard him speak of the mental health toll Covid has taken on our children. He understands the impact these difficult times have had on children and their families. I am confident he is the best person to send to Springfield to give a voice to all the parents of the 72nd District. I hope you will join me in my support for Gregg Johnson. He is the right man at the right time for our state representative.

Maria Mendoza

Moline

