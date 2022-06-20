 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Vote Johnson

I will be casting my vote on June 28 for Gregg Johnson. As a community organizer, supporter of local charities and labor leader, Gregg works hard for solutions to issues we face. Gregg Johnson is the working person’s candidate. He has always been a supporter of worker’s rights, women’s rights and race and gender equality. He deeply cares about our community, and takes the time to learn what is important to his neighbors. He worked diligently to inform the voters of Rock Island of the attempt to privatize the water system and worked equally as hard to turn the mayoral and city council seats in Moline to a pro-worker committee. On both accounts, Gregg was on the correct side of history. The Rock Island water system was saved and a new city council was elected. I have seen all the worker friendly officials Gregg has helped get elected and over 40 local municipal, state, county and township officials have endorsed him. Well deserved, Gregg! A vote for Gregg is a vote for all of us. If Gregg wins, we all win!!

Shirley Sparks

Moline

